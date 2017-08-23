$110,000 Raised by 38 Special Concert Presented to Southern Tier Veterans Support Group

$110,000 raised in fundraising is now in the hands of the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group.

This is thanks to last month’s “38 Special Concert” which saw thousands of attendees. The July 28th concert was held at Tioga Downs and sponsored by Chairman Jeff Gural and his wife Paula. Organizers say raising the money was just one way to show their gratitude for local veterans.

“We have an obligation to give back to the community.I thought that the easiest thing would be to help out vets. It’s kind of a simple message to send to customers; buy a ticket for 15 and come enjoy the concert and with every $15 I give $15. So for everyone who buys a ticket, that's $30 to the vets,” said Jeff Gural.

The Southern Tier Veterans Support Group and Tioga Downs beat their goal of raising $100,000 by over $10,000

For more information on STVSG: click here