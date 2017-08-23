People Feast With Beasts at the Binghamton Zoo

The Binghamton Zoo hosted its 26th annual Feast with the Beasts on Wednesday night. Ticket holders could walk through the Zoo's exhibits while sampling food and drinks from local vendors

"This is where we invite local restaurants and wineries to come into the Zoo...we're super excited to have them interact with the guests and provide dinner," said Rachel Davenport, Binghamton Zoo Public Relations Coordinator.

Davenport says this was one of the biggest fundraising efforts by the Zoo all year. They expected nearly 400 people and to raise between $10,000 - $15,000.

"All of the money that we make here at Feast with the Beasts goes towards animal care, enrichment, exhibit maintenance and operating expenses as well," said Davenport.

Participants included Americana Vineyards, Binghamton Hots, Lupo's, Sake-Tumi, Sovereign Vines, and Tom's Coffee.