Special Features of U Club Draws Students

Wednesday is the first day of school for thousands of Binghamton University students. Some will live in dorms on campus or downtown and others will live in the brand new U Club town homes and apartments.

The over 230,000 square foot community is located in the Vestal Plaza and holds 140 fully furnished units which house 562 beds. The buildings contain study centers, a fitness center, hot tubs, BBQ pits, a golf simulator and easy transportation to campus. Students say it’s these qualities and more that drew them to choose U Club.

Amanda Sayger, a Junior at Binghamton University who lived in dorms in the past said, “I really like the location, because it's really close to all the food place which is easy access. Also it's five minutes away from campus, I do have my car but I don't want to have to drive a lot and they have the shuttle buses which takes you back and forth to campus, so that's really convenient and they run every half hour.”

Along with the location and access, Sayger says pricing made a big difference, “The pricing was really good for what we're getting. They offer a lot of stuff, a gym a jacuzzi in the back so I really liked it. They have two bathrooms, last year I had one for four girls now I have two with four girls.”

The brand new "Phase 2" of the U Club development was fully completed this earlier this month.