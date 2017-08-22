Jones fails second drug test, UFC future up in the air

Endicott native Jon "Bones" Jones is back on the ropes less than a month after reclaiming his UFC Light Heavyweight Title by defeating Daniel Cormier by knockout as part of UFC 214 in Anaheim, CA. Jones allegedly failed a drug test after his weigh-in for UFC 214, testing positive for the anabolic steroid Turinabol. TMZ and ESPN were the first to report the story Tuesday night.

ESPN's Brett Okamoto confirmed the story with UFC President Dana White and, contrary to the TMZ report, the title has not been stripped from Jones and given to Cormier. No word yet on if that is in the works, but one would think that's the logical step.

Jones previously failed a USADA drug test prior to the UFC 200 fight in 2016, also against Cormier, and received a one year suspension, and was stripped of his, then, interim title.

UFC issued the following statement Tuesday night upon the test results being made public

The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Jon Jones of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an in-competition sample collected following his weigh-in on July 28, 2017. USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Jones, as it relates to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and future UFC participation. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) also retains jurisdiction over this matter as the sample collection was performed the day before Jones’ bout at UFC 214 in Anaheim, CA, and USADA will work to ensure that the CSAC has the necessary information to determine its proper judgment of Jones’ potential anti-doping violation. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.

Late Tuesday, Jones's camp released the following statement:

We are all at a complete loss for words right now. Jon, his trainers, his nutritionists and his entire camp have worked tirelessly and meticulously the past 12 months to avoid this exact situation. We are having the samples tested again to determine the validity or source of contamination. Jon is crushed by this news and we are doing whatever we can, as a team, to support him.

Cormier also released a statement:

It's hard to find words to describe how I'm feeling right now. I'm disappointed to head the news. It's very emotional. We as athletes are entitled to due process, and I will refrain from saying much more until I know exactly what happened. In my mind, on July 29, I competed and I lost. I thought Jon was the better man that day. I don't know what to think anymore. I can't believe we are going through all of this again. We will see what happens next. Thank you to all my fans who have supported me during this dark time. I love you.

Jones will likely appeal the ruling. Depending on the outcome, he could face up to a four year suspension, according to TMZ, following this latest failed drug test

The social media reaction has been fast and furious with many calling Jones a "disappointment," chump," "cheater," among other things. One post in particular has gained a lot of traction, a post from Jones himself prior to the July 29th fight.

Daniel says the only reason I defeated him the first time is because I must have been on steroids, wonder what his excuse will be this time pic.twitter.com/HMCFQBoBR4 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 21, 2017

Jones has had a long history of legal troubles, starting with a May 2012 Jones arrest in Binghamton on suspicion of driving under the influence. He eventually pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DWI. In December of 2014 he tested positive cocaine and checked himself into rehab. In September 2015, Jones pleaded guilty to felony charges of leaving the scene of an accident and was sentenced to 18 months supervised probation. In January of 2016 he was arrested for three traffic violations including driving without a license. In March of that year he was cited for drag racing, and other violations in Albuquerque, NM.

Fox 40 will have more on this story as it develops.