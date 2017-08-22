New Dining Service at Binghamton University

One local franchise has made it's way onto Binghamton University's campus. CopperTop Pizzeria will be opening up on Wednesday, just in time for the start of this semester's classes. Head of retail operations at B.U., Tom LaSarso, says he's been working hard to provide new options to students every year.

"The student Culinary Counsel, we work very closely with" said LaSarso."We make recommendations to them and they make recommendations to us."

To no surprise, pizza was on the top list of recommendations for college students.

"I think its great. I love pizza," said Matthew Amin, Binghamton University Student.

Adam Gasiorowski, General manager CopperTop Pizzeria in the University Building, says this is the first time that pizza slices will be available to students on campus.

"All the feedback we've had said I can't believe we have slices now. We also serve whole pizzas," said Gasiorowski.

The Central New York-based franchise says they're "up to the challenge" when it comes to winning over the appetites of downstate students.

"Locally, people know who we are. If your from say, New York City and you don't know what CopperTop is, we're going to try to give you the best New York Style Pizza we can," said Gasiorowski.

Binghamton University MarketPlace opened in January 2014. After being renovated, the University has been adding new food venues, some local such as Moghul (indian cuisine), Tully's, Boar's Head NY Deli (using local provider), and now CopperTop.