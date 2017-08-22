Rumble Ponies postponed for franchise record 16th time

BINGHAMTON, NY – Tuesday’s scheduled game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and New Hampshire Fisher Cats has been postponed due to the threat of severe, damaging weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday at NYSEG Stadium starting at 5:05 PM.

Tickets for Tuesday’s game can be exchanged for tickets of equal or lesser value to a remaining 2017 regular season Rumble Ponies game.

The moved game is the 16th postponement for Binghamton in 2017, a new franchise record. A dozen of the Rumble Ponies postponements have unfolded at home, also a franchise record.

The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard on Wednesday starting at 4:50 PM on Newsradio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.