Harvey not concerned about lower velocity

Matt Harvey pitched three innings in his third rehab stint on Monday, first with Binghamton, giving up two runs on four hits, striking out three and walking one. After his outing he said he felt better after the third inning than he did in the first and wanted to pitch the fourth, but his 53 pitches became his limit.

While his numbers weren't great, rehab starts for Major Leagers is more about how they felt than how they did. Harvey said he felt great, he felt healthy. However, how did he look? His fastball did not break the radar gun as it did in 2012 and 2013 when he took the league by storm. In fact, all of the Mets five young star pitchers have been known to pop the mitt at 97 mph-plus. On Monday night Harvey topped out at about 94 mph, but averaging in the high 80s and low 90s. Before you get alarmed by the drop in velocity, take it from Harvey that he's not worried.

"It's about getting people out. I know I can get people out throwing 91, 92 and it's going to come," Harvey said. "With throwing more, and getting back out there, getting more comfortable, you start going through your mechanics, then the timing comes back, and everything clicks, and then you start seeing the radar gun shooting up some higher numbers. I'm happy with being healthy and the way things feel. I'm looking forward to continuing the process of getting back."

Harvey said there is no timetable for his return to New York, or his length of stay with the Rumble Ponies.