Binghamton Rotary Club #64 Addresses U.S. Development and Foreign Aid

Binghamton University doctoral candidate, Justine Lewis, spoke with members of the Binghamton Rotary Club on ways they can partner with small businesses to help address some of the world's toughest issues.

Lewis is a former Public Affairs Specialist and Acting Deputy Director of Public Engagement, working for the U.S. Agency for International Development's (USAID) Bureau. In 2014, she joined USAID as a Presidential Management Fellow.

The USAID partners with local businesses to help tackle issues like extreme poverty, and promoting democratic societies across the world.

"Rotary has a similar mission, service above self," said Lewis. "USAID is the largest federal agency that works to pursue a development agenda around the world. They use less than 1% of their federal budget to impact hundreds of millions of lives."

Lewis used the Ebola outbreak in 2014 as an example of how small businesses can change the world.

"USAID actually lead the USG response in west Africa to help contain it, and stop it from coming here to America," said Lewis.

She said that the USAID created a "Grand Challenge." It was a contract that solicited ideas from small business to create Ebola suits that could be used in hot temperatures. Previous to the Ebola outbreak, many of the hazmat uniforms were thick plastic suits, unsuitable for healthcare workers in Africa. Having to act quickly, the challenge was created, and the USAID managed to acquire the suits needed to help stop the spread of the disease.

Lewis said in her speech, that it's small businesses and organizations like the Rotary Club, that can quickly change the world.