Harvey feels better than numbers indicate in rehab start

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies welcomed Matt Harvey back to the Southern Tier and scored five runs in the sixth inning, but still fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 7-6, in ten innings on Monday night at NYSEG Stadium. Harvey tossed three innings on Major League rehab before the PJ Conlon issued a bases-loaded walk to halt Binghamton’s winning streak at seven games.

Appearing in Binghamton for the first time since 2011, Harvey waited through a 59-minute rain delay before stepping around a double by Richard Urena in a scoreless first. In the second, Emilio Guerrero blooped a two-out single to center and scored on Derrick Loveless’ single up the middle. Anthony Alford doubled New Hampshire’s lead by hitting a solo homer in the third, Harvey’s final inning.

Harvey allowed two runs on four hits over three innings. The righty walked one and struck out three. He threw 53 pitches, including 31 for strikes, to 14 batters.

The Fisher Cats tacked on after cracking the scoreboard off Harvey. Reliever Corey Taylor was touched for two runs in the fifth before Jonathan Davis kicked the lead to five with a two-run homer off Adonis Uceta in the sixth.

The Ponies erupted in the sixth inning against Fisher Cats starter Jon Harris. Kevin Kaczmarski opened a hit parade by doubling to center, plating Luis Guillorme from second. He was quickly chased home by Matt Oberste, who roped a double to right. David Thompson provided the exclamation point, blasting a game-tying, three-homer to right. His team-leading 14th home run ended Harris’ night.

New Hampshire kept the Ponies off the board to close the game and snagged the lead in the tenth against Conlon. Harold Ramirez opened with a single and advanced safely when LJ Mazzilli fired wide of second on a potential fielder’s choice. Two batters later, Conlon walked Loveless with the bases full to force in the game-winning run.

Daniel Young (1-1) blanked the Ponies over the final two innings to claim his career Double-A victory. Conlon (8-9) was handed his first loss as a reliever.

The Rumble Ponies (75-50) continue their three-game set against the Fisher Cats on Tuesday at 6:35 PM. RHP Casey Delgado takes the mound against LHP Thomas Pannone. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:20 PM on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Binghamton’s magic number to clinch a postseason berth remains at four…the Rumble Ponies suffered their first loss at home since August 3…Matt Harvey became the sixth former Binghamton Met to play with the Rumble Ponies on rehab this season

Tickets for Binghamton’s entire home schedule can be purchased at the NYSEG Stadium box office, online on www.bingrp.com and over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN.

(Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies)