Harford Fair Helps High School Graduates with College Funds

What started in a Pennsylvania church parking lot, expanding to over 100 acres, has become a 160 year tradition, the Harford Fair.

Something fairly new the annual fair set up a scholarship program, raising $44,000 for area college students and over 49 different high school graduates.

The Harford Fair, Pie and Cake Auction started seven years ago. A program that helps local high school graduates with college expenses. Attendees bid on the best home made treats, with proceeds from the auction go to the Harford Fair Scholarship Fund. A $1,000 check is then written to each scholarship winner, helping these young men and women with funding for college.

Last year, the fair helped 14 local students pay for portions of their college. But one of the rules for consideration of a scholarship...students can get involved with the fair.

"When your involved with the Harford fair you can write an essay and enter into the scholarship to win the $1,000 scholarship from the society and all of that money comes from the pie and bake sale auction," said the former Harford Fair Queen and scholarship winner, Jolie Winemiller.

Winemiller said her involvement in the fair started when she was little.

"I spent all summers here and that's when I fell in love with the agriculture and everything that the Harford Fair stands for," said Winemiller.

In addition to being a scholarship winner and the former Harford Fair Queen, Winemiller is a member and historian of the Harford Fair Youth Board.

The high number of funds raised for college students is commended to the delicious baked goods, that can be auctioned off for a pretty big price.

"The most that they go for is going to be $300, and the chocolate, the grand prize chocolate cake went for $600," said Winemiller.

Last year all the applicants that applied for the scholarship, were awarded the $1,000. The committee decides what students get the scholarships each year, and the deadline for this years application is August 30. For more information on how to apply you can go to the Harford Fair website, and look on pages 33 and 35.

And although the Harford Fair kicked off, Monday, continuing to bring a variety of events and exhibits through Saturday, fair officials said they are already planning for next year. Keeping with tradition, but always trying to add something new to help the fair grow.

"Planning is going on right now, for the next year... the whole fair week were keeping notes on things we want to change, things we want to add. We start right after the fair," said The Second Vice President and one of the Directors, Cindy Reynolds.