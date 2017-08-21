A Tradition for 160 Years: The Harford Fair

A tradition for 160 years... from food to rides, to what the fair is widely known for-- tradition and agriculture.

The Harford fair officially kicked off Monday in New Milford and continues throughout the week until Saturday.

With a variety of exhibits. officials said they are expecting between 60,000-65,000 people to attend, and planning for the following year has already begun.

"People come to the Harford fair because of tradition and things they remember, however, we want to update all the time but still work to stick to most of what has been a tradition," — Second Vice President and one of the Directors, Cindy Reynolds.

One teenager has been coming to the fair since she was little, and said this is her first year she helped raise some of the show pigs before they are sold.

"I spend all day in the pen, and it's nice to know that their whole lives they have been taken care of very well," said 15-year-old Samantha Dibble.

She said this is a wonderful opportunity and really teaches her about responsibility and taking care of animals.

The pigs are being shown on Tuesday and Thursday at the fair, and are to be sold on Saturday.

Dibble said she gets really attached to the pigs, but knows what she did and taking care of them in a special way helps.