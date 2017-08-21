Solar Eclipse Passes Through The Southern Tier

For the first time in nearly 40 years, the moon blocked the sun over the United States. On the ground in Vestal, thousands took in the rare event at Kopernik Observatory.

Looking up through her solar eclipse glasses, Erin Hull describes the first stages of the eclipse.

"It's starting at the right side," says Hull, "There's just a teenie tiny sliver of it. It's almost like a little Pac Man."

Starting at around 1:20pm, by 2:36, the eclipse met its peak over New York State. Not in the path of totality, we saw about 75% of the sun covered.

The eclipse is at its peak here in the Southern Tier. #solareclipse pic.twitter.com/R4t2ihWwkZ — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) August 21, 2017

"Kinda looks like a smiley face," says Hannah Shrebe, looking through a telescope.

Some made their own contraptions to safely view the eclipse. The McClaffertys made a projector out of a cereal box.

"It reflects through the peephole onto this white piece of paper I taped on here," says Gemma McClafferty.

Multiple telescopes and projectors were set up at the observatory so that everyone could enjoy the view.