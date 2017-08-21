Karedes recaps Bon Jovi concert

The Dick's Sporting Goods Open wrapped up another week of golf. Tournament Director John Karedes was happy with the way the tournament went, however after getting mixed signals from the Bon Jovi concert Karedes said that they handled what happened to the best of their abilities.

"The part that was disheartening to myself and the tournament staff is the fact that we knew there was a ground hole. We knew there was a ground hole with Bon Jovi and their management would not let us make an announcement, said Karedes."

The Tournament Director said his staff did their best to get the act to Endicott on time, but it ultimately did not end up that way. "We wanted to utilize social media channels, turn to you guys for a little assistance getting the word out. The jumbo tron, the LED boards but they kept us from going on stage with a live mic and thoroughly suggested that we should listen to them. With the hope then that we would have a concert, said Karedes."

Despite the concert taking place, Karedes said they will continue to put forth their best effort in working with concert parties.

"I understand everybody's disappointment and frustration. It was something we were completely hand tied from the band. We adapted and reacted as best we could without going to the extent that might have cancelled the show and then nobody would have been happy."

And as far as trying to get the band here the night before the concert, Karedes said it's not that easy. "I don't think anyone will guarantee you the night before. But certainly it isn't flying into the Broome County Airport somewhere around 6:30, 7:00 pm for an 8:30 show, it just doesn't make sense, said Karedes."