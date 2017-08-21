Sonostics Event Focuses on Improving Local Health

"The mind is a terrible thing to waste," said Arthur Fletcher, 1972. If the human mind is not taken care of, health professionals say, the human body isn't far behind.

Monday, local health and fitness providers partnered together to illustrate some of the many ways people can overcome mental, physical, and emotional fatigue. As a free seminar, hosted by Sonostics, Endicott residents had the chance to gain important information in regards to a healthier lifestyle.

"Stress can wreak havoc on someone's body," said Kevin Webb, owner of KW Fitness. "We're here to help people come up with ways to overcome some of the daily stresses they encounter."

Healthy mental and brain states are vital to maintain any type of daily living. According to the American Institute of Stress, over 75 percent of Americans will experience physical symptoms caused by stress-related activities, including:

Heart Disease

Asthma

Obesity

Diabetes

Headaches

Depression

Digestion Problems

Accelerated Aging

and Death

?Health providers and scientists say, with advancements in the medical field, neurologists may have discovered that many instances of stress and other health problems seem to originate from a certain source...your brain.

"The things that we are unconsciously held back by, sometimes our fears, doubts, attitudes, we're not aware of. They keep us from doing the things we most like to do," said Jan Fiore, owner of Brain Works Naturally. Fiore is currently working specifically with behavior optometrists in Ithaca, providing information about some of the tests she has performed with her patients. A scheduled series of movements that stimulate the body and brain to work together, training mentally and physically...simultaneously.

"I have adults and children with severe needs; Down Syndrome, ADHD, depression, athletic concerns, etc. Using tools and strategies, aroma techniques...all improve vascular circulation and brain function," said Jan Fiore. Proper blood circulation, needed for healthy brain functions, is something many Americans are lacking. In an office setting, technology like the HeartPartner™, created by Sonostics, activates the soleus muscles in the lower legs while you sit. Raising the leg muscles that are responsible for pumping the fluids pooled in the lower body back up to the heart and into -- you guessed it -- the brain.

And if physical exercise regiments aren't your thing, health providers say just by changing your way of thinking can drastically alter your health as well. "We can see now, about the brain with neurology (brain imagery), when you begin to think of what's possible...that's exactly what begins to happen. When you connect your own intention, you're body pays attention," said Jan Fiore. So whether its finding the stamina you once had, or improving your golf swing, being aware of the effects we put on our brains is the first step to a healthier life.

Sonostics' next health and wellness seminar will be scheduled for September 20 at 6:00 pm, located at the Endicott Visitors Center.