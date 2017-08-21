Alligators Whitney and Lisle make debut at Animal Adventure Park

Animal Adventure Park, well known as the home of giraffes April, Oliver and Tajiri, introduced two of their newest creatures on Monday. Two local alligators, Whitney and Lisle were captured in Whitney Point weeks ago and were introduced to the public.

The gators have nearly doubled the current population of alligators at Animal Adventure, where there were previously three alligators. The DEC captured the two reptiles in July after social media was swarmed with alligator sightings. Whitney measures 39 inches in length and Lisle measures 45 inches in length. According to the DEC both alligators are between two and four years of age.

"I was not shocked but more or less hoping for a positive outcome. The DEC did a remarkable job in capturing these alligators within a day or two of notification and location of them. So it's always great to see a happy ending, especially for these guys because come winter, it would not have been a happy ending, said Park owner, Jordan Patch."

With two more alligators in the exhibit, Patch announced a new space will be created for the gators in 2018, nearly four times the size.

"Yes the alligators will be staying with us permanently, which has prompted the expansion of our alligator exhibit in 2018, said Patch."