We've heard the warnings: don't look at the solar eclipse without special protection. In the past few weeks, solar glasses became a hot commodity in the United States, but why is it so dangerous to look at a solar eclipse?

"If you look at it for a very short period of time, it can actually burn a hole in your retina," says George Roberts, optometrist and owner of Roberts Eyecare.

Roberts says the moon blocking the sun plays a trick on our minds and bodies, making us think we're comfortable looking at the eclipse. This is what makes it more dangerous to look up at the sun during an eclipse as opposed to the sun on a normal day.

"If you look at the sun for any period of time, it becomes very uncomfortable for you, so obviously you stop looking at it," says Roberts, "If you're looking at the eclipse, part of it is blocked out, but the rays are coming up around that and you don't feel it."

So, our eyes think they can look at the sun longer, without that reflex to look away when it gets too bright.