Maine-Endwell Residents To Vote On School Land Purchase

On Tuesday, Maine-Endwell residents are asked to decide whether or not the school district will use Capital Reserve funds to purchase an acre of land adjacent to the high school.

The land purchase would cost $165,000, all coming from the reserve which was established in 2016. The school district says no additional tax dollars will be used, only the reserve funds.

There is no plan in place for the use of the land at this time. If the vote is successful, the district will discuss its options.

Polls will be open from 11am to 8pm on August 22nd at the District Office Staff Development Room for residents in the Town of Union, and at Maine Memorial Elementary School, 2693 Main St. Maine, for all other residents. Information about the referendum, along with pictures of the site, are on the district website.