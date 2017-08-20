McCarron out battles Sutherland to win 2017 Dick's Open

Scott McCarron shot a third round 64 after a second round 61 to finish the 2017 Dick's Sporting Goods Open at 20-under to claim the championship. He held off close friend Kevin Sutherland (-19) all day long. McCarron held a one stroke lead heading into the 18th hole but his drive wound up deep into the trees on the left. With ice in his veins, however, he went for the green and nailed the impossible shot leaving 15 feet for birdie and the championship.

McCarron started the tournament with a 1-under 71 on Friday before exploding for a second round 61 to take a share of the lead into the final round. Sutherland shot a third round 65, by McCarron's own admission, usually enough to win, for his 11th Top-10 finish of the year. Joey Sindelar, John Daly, and Woody Austin tied for third at -13. Bernhard Langer finished 6th at -12. Colin Montgomerie and Scott Parel tied for 7th at -11. Kenny Perry, Paul Broadhurst, Fran Quinn, and Jerry Smith tied for 9th at -10.

The race between McCarron and Sutherland didn't heat up until the turn. Much like Saturday, McCarron started out hot with birdies on one, two, three, and eight to move to 16-under. Sutherland's first birdie didn't come until the 6th hole but then a birdie on eight and a hole out eagle-two on nine moved him into a tie with McCarron at -16. He then took the lead at -17 after a birdie on 12 only to see McCarron climb back with one of his own on 13. Pars for both on 14 and 15 before Sutherland drove the green on the par 4 16th and McCarron to the fringe. Both birdied to move to 18-under. On the par 3 17 Sutherland two putted for par but McCarron birdied to take a one stroke lead into the final hole which he did not relinquish.

This weekends win is McCarron's fifth career Champions Tour win and third of the year. McCarron's 125 stroke weekend total is a Champions Tour best this season, beating the mark set at 126 by Paul Goydos two weeks ago at the 3M Championship. McCarron's -20 finish is the second best in DSGO history, one shy of Lonnie Nielsen's -21 in 2009.

Sutherland birdied 18 to finish at -19, one stroke off the leader and just shy of his first career Champions Tour win. His last PGA Tour win also came against McCarron at the 2002 DELL Match Play Championship. Sutherland's 19-under weekend would have been good enough to win the Dick's Open every year except for this year and 2009. Despite no wins, Sutherland has now carded 20 consecutive rounds under par and has the second-best scoring average (68.72) on Tour this season. This is his 34th top-10 and eighth runner-up finish in 70 starts on PGA TOUR Champions. This season, he is tied for the Tour lead with 11 top-10s and he is No. 6 in the Schwab Cup standings.

Horseheads native Joey Sindelar posted his best numbers of the season and matched his best finish in 2016 with a tie for third place. It's his first top five finish since then, a run of 31 total tournaments.

John Daly eagled Nos. 3 and 8 in his final-round 66, and he finished T3. It is the 11th time a player has made two eagles in one round this season, and it's the second time this week (Scott McCarron, second round). This is his second top-10 of the season, as he won the Insperity Invitational, his first win on PGA TOUR Champions.

Woody Austin carded a final-round 68 and finished T3, his second top-three finish in four starts in this tournament (T2, 2014). On the year, Austin has two top-10s and is now 29th in the Schwab Cup.

Bernhard Langer finished sixth at 12-under, his 11th top-10 of the season, and he remains on top of the Schwab Cup standings for the 13th week in a row.

The full leaderboard from the 2017 Dick's Sporting Goods Open can be found here.