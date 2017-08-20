  • Home

Harvey to rehab with Rumble Ponies

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

Matt Harvey, a member of the Binghamton Mets in 2011, will start a Major League rehab assignment with the Rumble Ponies at NYSEG Stadium on Monday night at 6:35 PM. Harvey was placed on the disabled list with a stress injury to the scapula bone in his right shoulder on June 16.

