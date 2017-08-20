21st Annual Rec Park Music Fest

Hundreds of families and community members came out for the 21st Annual Rec Park Music Festival on Sunday in Binghamton.

The tradition continued with plenty of music, fun, and activities at Recreation Park. The festival began at 1:30 p.m. and went until 9:00 p.m.

One Binghamton resident said she's been coming to the Rec Park Music Fest for years.

"I enjoy being outside relaxing listening to the music, I think it's important for the community to have a place where we can come together," said Cassandra Ahern.

She said the park really brings the community to a place to bond.