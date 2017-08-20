Binghamton University Receives Record Number of Applicants

Binghamton University received a record number of applicants for the third consecutive year. This year over 33,000 freshman applied for fall 2017, surpassing the previous record of just over 32,000.

"I just want to get to know the area quickly, and know how to navigate easily," said Freshman, Jonathan Tuvy. "I want to meet as many new people as possible."

2,660 freshmen, 1070 transfer students and 1,360 new graduate students will be join the Binghamton University community. Around 17,500 students will begin classes on Wednesday, August 23.

BU is also welcoming over 600 new international students represented from over 45 countries. The greatest numbers of students are coming from China, Turkey, India and South Korea.