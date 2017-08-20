Shakespeare in the Park: A Midsummer Night's Dream

The Endicott Performing Arts Center (EPAC) Kids presented Shakespeare in the Park on Sunday, with A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Over a dozen vendors and nearly 100 people came out for the free performance at the George W. Johnson Park in Endicott on the Little Italy stage.

Alex Griffin an actor and performer said they had to put in a lot of rehearsal time and study up to prepare for Shakespeare.

"This is the first time I have done Shakespeare, and the first time I have done something like this in a park setting," said Griffin.

He said today was a great day to display everyone's hard work and for people to come out and experience Shakespeare-- who isn't celebrated as often as he should be.