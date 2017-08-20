Cortland Man Arrested after Fleeing From Police

The Cortland County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Saturday after trying to initiate a traffic stop, when the man then fled from police.

Daniel R. Henry, 50, from Cortland was speeding on his motorcycle on Route 13 in the City of Cortland, when police attempted to pull him over. Henry fled trying to elude the officers, speeding at least 25 miles per hour over the posted speed limits.

Henry dumped his motorcycle on Ames Rd. in the Town of Cortlandville and then tried to outrun an officer on foot.

He was taken into custody and received multiple charges:

Driving While Intoxicated

Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content of .08 Or More

Unlawful Fleeing A Police Officer

Speeding in Zone, Passing A Red Signal Light, Failing to Stop for Stop Signs, and Failing to Signal Turns

Unlawful Possession Of Marijuana

Henry was arraigned in the Cortlandville Court and sent to jail on no bail.