McCarron surges, Sutherland equal to the task entering Sunday

Scott McCarron and Kevin Sutherland share the lead at 12-under par heading into Sunday's final round of the 2017 Dick's Sporting Goods Open, two shots ahead of the pack.

Earlier in the week McCarron said that he needed to finish every tournament from here on out to catch Bernhard Langer in the Charles Schwab Cup Standings. Entering Saturday at 1-under, six shots off the lead, it seemed unlikely that would happen. But, someone forgot to tell him that. McCarron surged ahead early finishing at -11 for the day and -12 overall. His 61 stroke round is a Champions Tour career best and ties his career best on the PGA Tour. Approaching 18, if he had holed out from the rough he would have reached the magic mark of 59, although a birdie instead of bogey on 13 would have done that too.

McCarron eagled 5 and 12, the second time this season he has done that. He leads the Champions Tour with 14 eagles this year, after finishing second with 15 a year ago.

Sutherland entered the day as the co-leader at -7 but dropped a stroke right off the bat on the first hole after a five foot chip from the rough to the fringe. But he rebounded one hole later with a birdie, adding five others throughout the round. Saturday's round is his 19th straight round of golf under par. This is the fourth time in his career he shares the lead entering Sunday, and the fourth time this year he has played in Sunday's final group, but has yet to convert any of those to Champions Tour wins.

In Dick's Sporting Goods Open history, four second round leaders have turned that into Sunday wins: R.W. Eaks (2007), Eduardo Romero (2008), Bart Bryant (2013), and Paul Goydos (2016).

Horseheads native and En-Joie fan favorite Joey Sindelar hasn't won a tournament in Endicott since the 1987 BC Open, with a win in 1985. Sindelar entered the day two shots off the lead at -5 and equaled that again Saturday to finish at 10-under, still two shots off the lead. Saturday's round was bogey free for Sindelar with three birdies in his first four holes and a chip in eagle from the rough on 12. Sindelar's best finish this year was a T11 at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, and said his game has so far been stuck in neutral. If he can take home the trophy on Sunday he'd be the 17th player to win a PGA Tour event and Champions Tour event at the same venue, and the first player to win both a BC Open and a Dick's Open.

Corey Pavin carded five birdies en route to a 4-under 68 and 10-under for the tournament, tied for third. Pavin has finished tied for 3rd in the 2015 DSGO and again tied for 2nd in 2013.

Jerry Smith matched his first round 5-under with a second round 5-under thanks to birdie-eagle-birdie on holes 11-13. He's tied for third at 10-under.

Charles Schwab Cup leader Bernhard Langer, 2014 DSGO Champ, shot a second-round 66 and is tied for 6th at 9-under.

Defending champ Paul Goydos, burdened by a water logged double bogey on 10 shot a 76 on Saturday and is 1-under tied for 61st.

In total, 22 players are withing seven strokes of the leaders entering play on Sunday.

The full leaderboard for the 2017 Dick's Sporting Goods Open can be found here.

Sunday's pairings and tee times can be found here.