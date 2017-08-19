Binghamton North Side Community Block Receives Free School Supplies

400 backpacks containing school supplies were given away to children heading back to school at the second annual North Side Community Block Party.

"As a mother myself, I know it's expensive to buy all of these things. If we can help decrease what they'll need, I'm confident that they have, in these backpacks, everything they will need to go to school," said Erin Monroe, Health Initative Manager of United Way.

The neighborhood event also gave away healthy and locally prepared meals, which fed over 600 people in the community.

"This was something that we could do to help the families that much more. We also have resources available to them, so they can talk to people that are working here on the north side that have something to offer them to make life even better," said Monroe.

For more information on upcoming block party events, you can visit the United Way of Broome County's website here.