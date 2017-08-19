100th Anniversary of NYS Women's Suffrage Recognized in Owego

Dozens of people gathered at the Tioga County Courthouse to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage in New York State. Historical themed activities carried throughout the day to help honor women who fought for women's right to vote.

District two Legislative Chairwoman, Martha Sauerbrey, says the event is to also show appreciation women leaders in the community today.

"We appreciate the women that are in this community making a difference by being leaders, and we want to encourage the young women coming behind us to do the same," said Sauerbrey.

The courthouse was also open for tours. Displays of suffrage artwork and historic displays were also open to the public.

"This courthouse isn't open to the public on a daily basis, so today is a special opportunity," said Sauerbrey.

American social reformer and women's rights activist, Susan B Anthony, spoke at the Tioga County Courthouse on several occasions, including in 1894 when she stayed in the home of her personal secretary, Elizabeth Chatfield, at 18 Front Street in Owego.

The Women's Suffrage Movement in New York State began with the first women's convention held in Seneca Falls in 1848.