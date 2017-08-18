Sutherland, Short Jr. lead, Sindelar two off

All thumbs up for Sindelar after Day 1

Kevin Sutherland hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation en route to a 7-under 65 at En-Joie Golf Course. He and Wes Short Jr share the lead headed into round two, however local native Joey Sindelar took notice and turned in a 5-under 67.

Just one shot back of Sutherland and Short Jr are Colin Montgomerie, Mark Brooks, Russ Cochran and Corey Pavin; all turning in 6-under 66. Fan favorite John Daly fired in a 68 to stay in the mix, while Charles Schwab Cup Leader Bernhard Langer, and defending DSGO Champion, Paul Goydos reeled in a 3-under par, 69.

Tee times for tomorrow on hole number one are as follows:

9:05 am: Steve Lowery, Tom Kite, Michael Allen

9:16 am: Bob Gilder, Mark O'Meara, Craig Stadler

9:27 am: Blaine McCallister, Tom Pernice Jr, Bob Friend

9:38 am: Miguel Angel Martin, Eric Egloff, Craig Parry

9:49 am: Brandt Jobe, Jeff Maggert, Joe Durant

10:00 am: Olin Browne, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Scott Dunlap

10:11 am: Marco Dawson, Esteban Toledo, Ian Woosnam

10:22 am: Loren Roberts, Willie Wood, Jeff Sluman

10:33 am: Steve Flesch, Todd Hamilton, Tommy Armour III

10:44 am: David Frost, Bobby Gage, Skip Kendall

10:55 am: Duffy Waldorf, Scott McCarron, Gene Sauers

11:06 am: Mike Goodes, Fred Funk, Jose Maria Olazabal

11:17 am: Jim Carter, John Huston, Brad Bryant

11:28 am: Michael Bradley, Rod Spittle, Dan Forsman

11:39 am: Jay Haas, Philip Price, James Kingston

11:50 am: Paul Broadhurst, Stephen Ames, Doug Garwood

12:01 pm: Gary Hallberg, Glen Day, Jesper Parnevik

12:12 pm: Peter Jacobsen, Jay Don Blake, Tim Petrovic

12:23 pm: Bernhard Langer, Tommy Tolles, Paul McGinley

12:34 pm: Bart Bryant, Paul Goydos, Kenny Perry

12:45 pm: Billy Mayfair, Larry Mize, Steve Pate

12:56 pm: Mark Calcavecchia, Scott Parel, Tom Byrum

1:07 pm: Billy Andrade, Jerry Smith, John Daly

1:18 pm: Fran Quinn, Joey Sindelar, Woody Austin

1:29 pm: Russ Cochran, Corey Pavin, Colin Montgomerie

1:40 pm: Kevin Sutherland, Wes Short Jr, Mark Brooks