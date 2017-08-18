Storms in New Jersey Delay Bon Jovi Concert for Nearly Two Hours

Thousands of people waited for nearly two hours after Bon Jovi was supposed to begin his set due to thunder storms in New Jersey which delayed the band's takeoff.

"Due to some weather in New Jersey, the band was a little bit late to get here," said John Karedes, Tournament Director.

.@BonJovi has landed. They are on the way to En-Joie. No official start time to the show announced yet @wicztv pic.twitter.com/bva1WJIV8y — Jonathan Gordon (@JGordonWICZ) August 19, 2017

The Band took the stage around 9:50 p.m. and those who stuck it out were treated to many of Bon Jovi's classic hits.

Another Official tells me that @BonJovi is officially at En-Joie. No announced start time yet as thousands of fans wait patiently @wicztv pic.twitter.com/HU84xX5LR9 — Jonathan Gordon (@JGordonWICZ) August 19, 2017

People came from across the state, the county, and the boarder to cheer on the classic rock legend. One group of fans traveled nearly two hours from Fulton and waited nearly nine hours to be one of the first in line to the pit.

"I just love his music and I can't ever get enough of it," said Cheryl Boynton, Fulton Resident. She paid a special tribute to Bon Jovi - on her foot.

"I'm a huge fan, I tattooed it on my foot," said Boynton. She says this will be her 14th time seeing Bon Jovi.

She's not the only one who's a repeat Bon Jovi concert-goer. "I have to go at least once a tour to see him," said Michelle Heintz, Livingston Manner Resident. She traveled for almost two hours as well and staked out her spot early in the afternoon.

"I was nine years old when I fell in love with him - Slippery When Wet," said Heintz.

While the day started out with rain, the wet weather held off for the concert, but Heintz says she was prepared either way.

"I brought a poncho, but I'll wait hours, I'll wait all night," said Heintz.

Others like Donna Kearney, drove from Watertown to enjoy an evening with her friend.

"It's a great time with friends and that's what really matters," said Donna Kearney, Watertown Resident.

She says Bon Jovi and other classic rock bands bring her back to her childhood and remind her of the music she grew up with.

"Raised on him, great band, awesome entertainer, fantastic," said Kearney.

Teri Gibson and her 14-year-old son Sonny Kling drove for more than six hours from Ohio to see their 4th Bon Jovi concert together.

"We're just making memories, making memories and having fun," said Gibson.

She pulled her son out of his third day of school just to see Bon Jovi live.

"I think it should be really fun trying to get up there to the stage," said Kling.

Concert Officials expected the show to be the biggest yet with nearly 25,000 people in attendance.