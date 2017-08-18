Dick's Sporting Goods Open gives Parking a Choice

To pay and park, or park and walk? That was the question for Friday's Dick's Sporting Goods Open (DSGO).

For some the choice was easy, shelling out $25 and parking relatively close to the golf course gives their legs a break and a their wallet a stretch.

"Parking was amazing, that’s the best part of the whole thing," said Carlene, Paula, Lois and Darla, Seneca Falls residents

But for others, the opposite was true.

"If we wanted to pay $25 for parking we could have parked pretty close, but we chose not to. So we walked about 3/4 of a mile, we needed the exercise," said George & Jana Bowen, Dick's Sporting Goods Open attendees.

Those willing to pay the price, drivers were treated to parking lots within shouting distance of the course, like the lot of CFJ Elementary school, or shuttle services from one of the four designated parking areas provided by DSGO employees.

And with Bon Jovi scheduled to take the stage at the DSGO, Friday, thousands of people were expected to make their way through the gates of En-Joie. Many willing to pay for great parking.

"We knew it was going to be really packed, but we came for Bon Jovi," said Candy Fitch and Nikole Millord, Endwell residents.

With police officers and highway personnel guiding traffic away from the 17C roadway, many diverted vehicles made the choice to stop at some of the not so familiar parking areas, like the lawns of some of the local residents.

Banking on this concept of need and demand, one Endicott family has maintained a growing business plan for many years.

"We do it out in the front yard and back yard, " said Calli & Sean Nebbalski, Endicott residents.

Before these siblings could drive, they sold lemonade to passengers en route to the DSGO. Living less than one block away from the En-Joie golf course, the Nebbalskis are more than happy to convert their yard into a parking lot for $25 a car.

"We parked about 27 cars. $455 we made so far today," said Calli & Sean. Money, that these two said, will be going back to their college tuition.

All in all, with two more days of golf scheduled for the PGA Champions tour...for the Nebbalski’s…Endicott has never looked greener.