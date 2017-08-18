Constitution Pipeline Loses Federal Appeal

A federal court on Friday has upheld New York's Department of Environmental Conservation's 2016 decision blocking the Constitution Pipeline.

The 121-mile interstate pipeline would transport natural gas from Northeast Pennsylvania through the Southern Tier to Schoharie County.

The unanimous decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit marks another setback for supporters of Marcellus Shale pipelines.

The Constitution Pipeline project received federal approval in 2014 but was thwarted in April 2016 when the DEC denied a necessary water quality permit. A month later, Constitution Pipeline Co. appealed the decision.

The August 18, 2017 decision found New York was within its right to deny the permit and the decision was "not arbitrary or capricious."

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement he hopes the Second Circuit Court's ruling "sends a loud message that New York will not rubber stamp any project that fails to protect public health and our environment."

Opponents of a natural gas compressor station in Fenton are calling on the Cuomo Administration to issue a moratorium on the project. NG Advantage has had to stop construction at the site as a Broome County Supreme Court judge reviews the actions of Fenton officials who approved the plan without requiring an in-depth environmental impact study.