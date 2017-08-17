Dick's Open: Road Closures in Prep for Bon Jovi Concert

In preparations for Friday's Bon Jovi concert at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open there will be several street closures to help with heavy traffic.

Main Street from Grippen Avenue to Perimeter Road East, near Glendale Drive will be closed. Glendale from Main to Perimeter Road West will also be closed.

Main Street from Nanticoke to Grippen Avenues will only run two lanes of traffic heading west from 2:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., and after the concert, two lanes will be open going east on Main Street from Nanticoke to Grippen.

Officials say anyone heading to the concert on Friday is encouraged to get off at exit 66 in Apalachin and to head east to En-Joie.

Officials also want to remind attendees that they will have to go through metal detectors and purses will be checked. Parking passes are also required for concert goers.

Endicott Police say items not allowed at a professional sporting event like coolers, chairs with bags, and large purses will also not be allowed in at the show.