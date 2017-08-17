Eat. Pray. Golf.

Golfers competing in the Dick's Sporting Goods Open often spend the week in a hotel. Some shack up with area residents with whom they've grown close over the several decades of professional golf in Endicott. For Esteban Toledo, he may have the best living arrangement on Tour.

"I'm in the best, not a hotel. This is better than a hotel," Toledo says.

For the last five years of playing the Dick's Open, Toledo has spent the week right across the street in the rectory of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church.

"From my room I could hit a 9-iron to the club house. I think it's great," he says. "Some of those guys, they have a hotel 20 minutes away. I'm what, 45 seconds to the door? I think it's great."

Toledo was connected with OLGC's Pastor Fr. Michael Galuppi through former Tournament Director Mike Norman. Galuppi jumped at the chance to host a pro golfer for a week.

"I don't know too many churches that are this close to a golf course and the first time I saw this church was when I was playing golf across the street and I said 'hey look at that church.' I never knew I would be here some day," Galuppi says.

Toledo and Galuppi have grown close over the years sharing a glass or two of homemade wine and the occasional beer, not to mention Toledo helping himself to the tomatoes grown in Galuppi's garden. The conversation flows naturally. Toledo knows golf, Galuppi likes golf. Galuppi knows religion, Toledo likes religion.

"I share a lot of things in the Bible with him and he tells me all kinds of stuff that I don't know, which is good," Toledo says. "For me it's like an apprentice. I want to learn about the Bible so the best guy is Fr. Michael."

"I certainly enjoy hearing the perspective from Esteban about what's going on in the tournament, what's going on with the players this year, who's hot, who's not, who's a great person to play with, who might have some quirks. It's just a nice inside scoop with what's going on in the tournament," Galuppi says.

As for Mass on Sunday morning before hitting the links? It probably doesn't hurt to put in a good word with the Big Man upstairs.

"When I'm here I go to church every single Sunday before I go play golf, which is pretty good. I don't do that very often, I don't go to church much," Toledo says. "It doesn't mean I don't believe in God. I'm a believer. It's just that sometimes I'm too busy doing a lot of stuff. I know that's not an excuse, maybe it is. But it's nice for me to go down there and listen to Fr. Michael because he's such a nice guy. Then when I see him preaching, he's such a humble person, it teaches me good things like what to do, what not to do."

As long as Toledo continues to play, the Dick's Open, a tournament says he refuses to miss, Galuppi will keep the rectory door open.

"I'm not giving that room away. Unless I hear from him, that's his room," Galuppi says.

"He can't say no to me. He can't kick me out," says Toledo. "It's very nice. I feel like I don't have to call him up, I can just be like 'hey Mike, I'm going to be a the church on a certain day,' and he takes me to his house and that means a lot to me and I open my house to him as well."

And Galuppi is confident that he'll one day be able to say he's hosting a Dick's Open Champion.

"It's going to happen. He's going to walk away with that trophy. If not this year, then one of these days."