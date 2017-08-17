Jimenez - "The Most Interesting Man in Golf"

With his dance moves, colorful character, and unique stretching routine, Miguel Angel Jimenez has earned the nickname "The Most Interesting Man in Golf." Jimenez makes his En-Joie Golf Course debut this week in the Dick's Sporting Goods Open and the fans can expect quite a show, because, quite frankly, he knows no other way.

"It's me. That's me. I don't know what to answer. Just being myself," Jimenez says. "I'll come to the golf course and try to have fun and do my thing. That's the people are looking for from us is to have fun and enjoy themselves watching us play golf."

Jimenez tees off from the first tee at 11:00 Friday morning with Bernhard Langer and Colin Montgomerie.