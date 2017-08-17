Montgomerie looking forward to first round pairing

If you're in the final pairing of a golf tournament in the final rounds it's a good thing. It means you're playing well and at the top of the leaderboard. If you're in the final pairing in the first round, it means you're expected to draw a crowd and play well.

Friday's final pairing off the first tee, with weather forcing split tee times, features a fearsome threesome. Bernhard Langer, Miguel Angel Jimenez, and Colin Montgomerie will tee off at 11:00 on the first tee on Friday. For Montgomerie there's no pressure to perform when paired with such a potent group, because nowadays the game is all about fun.

"There's no pressure. Those days are gone," Montgomerie said. "This is quite relaxed. Also, playing with those two, my goal tomorrow is to beat them both as I'm sure theirs is against the other two. So I know if I can beat them both then I've had a good day and that's my goal tomorrow."