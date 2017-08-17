Friday's final pairing is one to watch

Due to the forecast on Friday the first round of the Dick's Sporting Goods Open will have double tee times split between the first and tenth tees. The final group off the front is one to keep an eye on. World Golf Hall of Famers Colin Montgomerie and Bernhard Langer (2014 DSGO Champ) join "The Most Interesting Man in Golf" Miguel Angel Jimenez.

For Montgomerie, his game isn't where he'd like it to be, but he's looking forward to being back at En-Joie for the first time since 2014.

"It's difficult. The standard out here is extremely high as everyone says," Montgomerie says. "You have to be scoring mid-60s all the time or else you're going to get overtaken and trodden on in a hurry. It's difficult to play catch up. It's always easier to start off well and stay there than it is to play catch up. The game is coming back. I've got six good weeks coming up. This is the start of a six week run finishing up on the West Coast and I'm looking forward to them all."

Jimenez meanwhile is sixth on the Charles Schwab Cup Money List, with Langer leading the pack. Jimenez is among the early favorites to win the Dick's Open. Despite that, he's not feeling any pressure.

"The mentality is the same as any other tournament," Jimenez says. "You have to play the holes and you have to enjoy yourself, and be yourself on the golf course. Focus, rhythm, and don't try to think about it, what people think you're going to do. That's the only way to do it is to play golf."