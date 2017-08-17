Broome County Sheriff's Investigating Town of Union Robbery

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery that took place around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday at the Sunoco Expressmart on East Main St. in the Town of Union.

The store clerk was working alone when a male suspect walked in, grabbed the employee by the wrists, and shoved him behind the counter. The clerk said the male suspect mentioned he had a weapon but he didn't see it on him.

The suspect threatened to shoot the worker and demanded money from him. He then left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise.

From the store's surveillance video police were able to describe the suspect as a Black male, around 6'0", wearing white shoes, black pants, and a blue jacket with 'FCB' written on the jacket in red writing. He was also seen wearing a red mask.

There was also a second person involved in the incident who was on the look out. Police describe him as as an unknown race male, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, a white colored mask, and dark shoes.

If you have any information you can contact Detective Brown at (607) 778-2055 or the ti[ like at (607) 778-1195.