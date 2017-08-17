Lesko: Tips on When to Tap into your Emergency Fund

Bryanna: Financial advice says we need an emergency fund, but Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial explains it can be tricky to know when to tap it.

Greg: Some people become really good at saving for a rainy day. Having a cushion for the unexpected can be such an achievement that they feel guilty for withdrawing the money even when they should. To decide when to tap your emergency fund, it helps to ask some basic questions. First: Is it a need or merely a want? If you get a new job and have to look sharp a new suit can be an asset. It’s a need if you don’t own any other suits, but it’s a want if you have a closet full of them. Likewise, a trip to the emergency room warrants tapping your emergency fund…while a trip to Disneyland doesn’t.

Bryanna: What other criteria can help you decide?

Greg: Is it unexpected? Car insurance, property taxes and heating fuel are all regular expenses that you should be anticipating and saving for in your monthly budget. But something like a car accident with repairs not covered by insurance could be a good reason to tap that rainy-day fund.

Bryanna: Can timing also be a factor?

Greg: Yes, ask yourself: is it urgent? Do you have to pay for it now, or can you put off the purchase or get on a plan to make payments over time? The best policy when it comes to your emergency fund is to use the money if you must, and don’t feel guilty. But then be sure to build that cushion back up as quickly as you can.