Bainbridge Man Arrested after Dispute with Neighbors

New York State Police at Sidney arrested a Bainbridge man for felony counts of Criminal Contempt.

Csaba Fekete, 73, was sounding a loud alarm outside his house and also yelling at his neighbors. This violated an order of protection that was placed on him by his neighbors.

Police say the charge was increased to first degree due to a prior conviction for Criminal Contempt within the last five years.

Fekete was arraigned in the Town of Bainbridge Court and sent to the Chenango County jail on $20,000 cash bail.