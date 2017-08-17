Binghamton Gives Back To Veterans With New Housing

Ten Binghamton veterans without homes have someplace to call their own -- new apartments, marking the completion of a three-year City of Binghamton initiative.

61-year-old U.S. Army veteran John Hamiter is one of the veterans who will be moving into the new veterans' apartment housing at 26 Pine Street on August 21, 2017. It will be his first permanent home in nearly six years.

“God has really blessed me to have a place to be. I think it’s going to be a lot to my family.” -- John Hamiter, Army veteran and one of the first tenants in new City of Binghamton Veteran housing project.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David said the idea to create housing exclusively for homeless veterans -- the first of its kind in the country -- came as a response to a challenge in 2014 from then First Lady Michelle Obama to end veteran homelessness.

David learned 21 vets in his city fell in that category. A committee led by David created individual housing plans for everyone, including the 10-unit efficiency apartments on Pine Street.

“This is going to be one of the areas we are going to be a leader in. We are going to take care of those veterans who served our country with distinction, Fought to protect us and our freedoms.” -- Binghamton Mayor Rich David

Binghamton partnered with Opportunities for Broome -- who bought the property and will manage the apartments.

Binghamton contributed $240,000 in federal housing money toward the $443,000 project; $89,000 comes from Broome County Veterans Services Agency and the United Way provided $62,000.

But, the help did not end there. The Ahern Foundation contributed $35,000, the Southern Tier Veterans Group donated $16,000 and that does not include the in-kind donations from area businesses, such as appliances and supplies from Lowes.

Opportunities for Broome Executive Director Mark Silvanic said his agency will coordinate job placement and substance abuse counseling for veterans such as John Hamiter, who was elated about moving into his new apartment.

“This is gonna be home for me. It’s gonna be a place to come to pray and study and relax.”