Greenhouse Education Center Stops at Wegman's in JC

NatureFresh Farms, Wegman's largest suppliers in produce, stopped in Johnson City Thursday to educate customers on how they grow their food. The mobile Greenhouse Education Center, GEC, has been touring eastern North America informing consumers about the vegetables they supply to retail stores.

Mitchell Monaco, GEC member says many people are surprised when they hear about what goes into growing the food consumers eat on a regular basis.

"That one yellow bell pepper has three times the vitamin C than an orange. A lot of people don't know that. So we're really able to let them understand the importance of fresh consistently grown veggies all year around," said Monaco.

One fully grown tomato plant can grow to be 50 feet long, and one stem on a pepper plant will produce around 40 peppers in its lifetime.

"We like to joke around and say people think it's all grown on the shelves, but there's so much work that goes into it. The growers are working extremely hard to make sure the food is safe and make sure their food is well taken care of," said Monaco.

Next stop for the NatureFresh Farms tour is Niagara Falls, Canada.