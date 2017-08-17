Broome County Seeking Buyer to Redevelop "The Victory Building"

Broome County is seeking buyers to redevelop 59 Lester Avenue in Johnson City. The county-owned property, known as the Victory Building, has been vacant since 2014. The winning buyer will also receive $3 million in Upstate Revitalization money.

"We don't want this just to be purchased and then linger. The whole area is going to change. I would say in the next five to ten years you won't recognize it. It won't look dilapidated. It's going to affect the entire county," said Broome County Property Director, Dave Hamlin.

The industrial-zoned building has five floors, is 253,400 square feet, and sits on 4.13 acres of land. The building has also undergone phase one and two assessments to show buyers that it's not a risk environmentally. The property has also been tested for asbestos and undergone historic preservation research to eliminate uncertainty.

"I think it would have survived during a cold war strike from the Soviet Union, it's so well built," said Broome County Executive, Jason Garnar.

The winning proposal will be chosen on several criteria; financial capacity, history of success through simuliarprojects and complexity of proposed timeline. Broome County Executive, Jason Garnar, says there is already a lot of interest in the property.

"Today, we feel that we are in a position where we have a number of people that are very excited about this building and do want to develop it," said Garnar.

The Victory Building is just one of the many properties expected to be redeveloped. Garnar announced on August 7, that the historic First Ward Cigar & Ansco Camera Factory, located at 6 Emma St in Binghamton will soon be utilized for both commercial and residential use. Binghamton University's Pharmacy School in Johnson City is already under construction, and is set to be completed by the spring of 2018.

The Victory Building originally opened in 1921 as a factory for the Endicott-Johnson Shoe Manufacturing Company. In the 1970's, EJ left the building. It was then purchased by a private owner who used it to store cars and boats. In 2014, Broome County took over possession when it fell under foreclosure for nearly $1 million in unpaid taxes.

The county will be issuing a request for proposals starting August 23, and end of September 27.