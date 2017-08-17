American Cancer Society Hosts 'Making Strides' Kickoff Event

The American Cancer Society kicked off their Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event in Binghamton on Thursday to raise awareness about the work that the Organization does.

"We're just trying to get the word out about breast cancer," said David Conklin, Real Men Wear Pink Member.

His wife, Barb Conklin, passed away from breast cancer in January 2016, now he's raising money to find a cure for the disease.

"Breast cancer affects both men and women, so we want to make it well known, all of the resources that are available to people," said Conklin.

The Real Men Wear Pink campaign encourages men to get involved in raising money and awareness for breast cancer research.

"My sole goal is to carry on my wife's fight and be part of the crusade that defeats this one day," said Conklin.

Others like Karen Bayer, who survived breast cancer 19 years ago, are giving back to the American Cancer Society for helping to save their lives.

"They put me in touch with all the right people and today they've grown so much and they offer women even a lot more," said Bayer.

She says events like the one on Thursday are vital for the Organization's success.

"Just getting the word out, getting people interested because everyone out there knows someone who has either gone through breast cancer or has experienced it themselves," said Bayer.

The actual Making Strides Walk will take place on Sunday, October 15 at Recreation Park. The event will raise money and support for those affected by the disease.