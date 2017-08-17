Up, Up, And Away: Summer Campers Learn STEM Through Rocket Launch

A fun lesson in science and engineering, kids at the Knight Lights summer camp in Windsor made and launched their own rockets. Around 200 kids took part in the summer program that teaches STEM, arts, and literacy to keep kids engaged during the summer months.

On Thursday, campers capped off the end of the program by launching their bottle rockets.

"They are very excited," says camp mentor Aliceon Celta, "As soon as they got off the bus this morning they were like 'I've got my bottles to make my rocket!'"

This was the third year of the program. 4-H groups and Binghamton University students helped teach lessons in different concentrations.