Sindelar stuck in neutral, looking to kick into gear at DSGO

After three top ten finishes in 2016, Horseheads native Joey Sindelar hasn't quite gotten things going in 2017. His best finish this season was 11th at the Seniors Players Championships.

This week he returns to his native Southern Tier optimistic that the hometown feel can turn things around for him.

"So far this year I'm stuck in neutral so far. Nothing's been bad, but at the same time, the fire didn't light yet," Sindelar said. "I've got nine of ten tournaments left and just going to bust my rear end and do the best I can. It feels like it could work, so why not here. You don't know. I've had great success here, a couple of wins in the old days and a handful of closies. We're all out here, this is is a maintenance project for us. We mosey in and out of where we want to be and we're always working on it and trying to tighten it up and that's the process I'm in right now."

Sindelar won the BC Open in 1985 and 1987.

Sindelar tees off the first tee on Friday at 9:50 with Larry Mize and Todd Hamilton.