Peter Jacobsen and UHS Shared Tips at Dick's Open

UHS and Professional Golfer Peter Jacobsen could be found behind the eighteenth hole at the En-Joie Golf Course on Wednesday.

Jacobsen was the host of the UHS Golf Expo. UHS answered questions about orthopedic and sports medicine, and Jacobsen told people how they could improve their game on the green.

"One thing that amateurs do not do is practice their short game. PGA Tour pros, Championship Tour pros, LPGA Tour pros; that's all we do. Practice short game. So if I can motivate players to chip and putt more, I think we've accomplished our goal," said Jacobsen.

John Craigg, President, and CEO of United Health Services Hospitals said with the population aging in the Southern Tier it is important for people to stay healthy and active.

"Regardless of age or physical condition, you can be active in various sports. Even if it's just walking, or swimming, or romping around the backyard with grandchildren. You can be active and we can help you be more active," said Craigg.

The Dick's Sporting Goods Open continues through the week. The Bon Jovi Concert will be held on Friday.