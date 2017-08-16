All eyes on Langer

The Champions Tour is Bernhard Langer's tour and everyone else is just playing on it. Langer, the 2014 Dick's Sporting Goods Open Champion, is in good position to win the Charles Schwab Cup for the fourth year in a row. With only a dozen or so events left on the Champions Tour schedule, those chasing Langer on the money list, by nearly $1 million or more, will need to bring their A-Game.

"The only way that any of us have a chance is to stay in the top five," said Scott McCarron, second on the Schwab Cup money list. "I don't believe we can catch Langer the way he's been playing. He's got such a big league on us in the Charles Schwab race. So if we can stay in there 2-5 and win the last event, we could win the Schwab Cup. Certainly he has set the bar awfully high. He's one of the main reasons why I work out and stay in shape, to try to catch him. The guy is so impressive."

"I'll be 60 next Sunday, in Seattle next week," Langer said. "Some players will expect me to drop, maybe a little in my form in the next few years but I'm trying to prevent that and be the Energizer bunny and continue to get better or stay at a very high level. But there's no extra pressure. I have high expectations of myself when I tee it up. I put the work in, I try to prepare well, and whatever the outside pressure is, it doesn't make a big difference to me."

First round play for the DSGO begins Friday. Due to the unfavorable forecast in the afternoon and beyond, tee times have been doubled up and split between the first and tenth tees. McCarron will tee off the first tee at 10:50 with Corey Pavin and Billy Andrade with Langer off of one at 11:00 alongside Colin Montgomerie and Miguel Angel Jimenez.