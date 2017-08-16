Thousands to flood in for Bon Jovi, McCarron among them

It should not come as a surprise that the most anticipated part of this year's Dick's Sporting Goods Open is Friday night's Bon Jovi concert. Tournament Director John Karedes says Friday night's crowd will be the largest the area has ever seen with people coming in from all across the country, if not the globe.

Among those in attendance Friday night will be several of the golfers, including Scott McCarron.

"I am. Livin' on a Prayer. We're looking forward to it. My wife's a big Bon Jovi fan, so we will definitely be there cheering on Bon Jovi," McCarron says. "The way that they do this tournament, Dick's, is what they put into this tournament. Having that concert for the players and the fans, there's really no other tournament like it that does something like on the 18th green and the 18th fairway, it's quite a scene. Then to come back the next day and be able to play, you can't even tell that there was anything on the night before, it's pretty impressive."

McCarron is currently second on the Charles Schwab Cup money list, just under $1 million behind Bernhard Langer. McCarron tees off from the first tee on Friday at 10:50 with Corey Pavin and Billy Andrade.