Congressional Candidates React to Charlottesville

Both Congressional candidate Anthony Brindisi and current Congresswoman Claudia Tenney spoke to Fox 40 about their reaction to Charlottesville, Virginia.

In regards to President Trump's statements about the events of last weekend, Brindisi and Tenney had contrasting views.

“I was troubled to read the morning news and see that the KKK and Neo-Nazi groups were cheering what the president said yesterday," said Brindisi.

And Tenney said, “I didn't see the president's press conference yesterday (Tuesday August 15th) but I think what the president did in condemning racism, condemning this white supremacy and condemning any kind of identity politics that are going on and this violence that is occurring on both sides...I think it’s the right thing to do”

But both Brindisi and Tenney responded with disapproval for the hateful rhetoric that occurred in Virginia.

“So, I renew my condemnation of the hate groups, the racism the white supremacists in particular, the Neo-Nazi groups and the KKK," said Brindisi.

“We need to continue to be advocates and not be bystanders and stand up against this terrible unfortunate situation that is happening with humanity,” said Tenney.

Both Tenney and Brindisi were in town on Wednesday discussing their infrastructure plans in the Southern Tier.