Governor Cuomo Wants NYC Streets Named After Confederate Generals Removed

In a letter to the Acting Secretary of the Army, Ryan McCarthy, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo urges the removal of two New York City streets named after Confederate Generals. The streets in question are Stonewall Jackson Drive and General Lee Avenue.

"Symbols of slavery and racism have no place in New York," said Cuomo. "In our state, we condemn the language and violence of white supremacy in no uncertain terms."

According to the letter, the U.S. Army denied a request by community leaders and legislators to remove the names of two Confederate Generals on its Fort Hamilton Army Base on August 7. Cuomo says the Army claimed, "renaming the streets would be controversial and divisive."

Cuomo is "strongly urging the U.S. Army to reconsider its decision" and he is calling on them to rename the streets.

"Renaming these streets will send a clear message that in New York, we stand against intolerance and racism, whether it be insidious and hidden or obvious and intentional."

You can read the full letter below: