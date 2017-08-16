Congressional Candidates Discuss Infrastructure Plans For Southern Tier

Congressional candidates weighed in on how to improve aging infrastructure in the Southern Tier

Both Congresswoman Claudia Tenney and Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi were in town on Wednesday and said they opposed parts of President Trump's "skinny budget", primarily, plans to cut two programs like Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding and the Transportation Department’s "Tiger Grants."

Democratic challenger, Brindisi accused Tenney of staying silent, instead of fighting to preserve money Brindisi sees as essential to the area.

"If we don’t see that money coming down to our local communities, the roads still have to be paved, bridges still need to be replaced the sewers still need updating and if the federal government isn’t helping with that then it will fall on the back of local taxpayers," said Brindisi.

While his opponent, current Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, spoke more on using an infrastructure plan that is in the works from the White House. She spoke with a focus on rebuilding major highways and bridges in the 22nd District.

"This is about infrastructure and the problem we have in New York State where we have been rated a C- for our bridge and highway construction by the American Society of Civil Engineers and the New York State Council gave us a C-.” We are coming up on a trillion dollar infrastructure plan by the president and we want to make sure we are advocating on behalf of our community to bring this type of construction to our communities. Something like 30% of the bridges in New York State are undriveable or not usable or in a state of repair...we need to rebuild that in these communities which will rebuild our jobs," said Tenney.

For more information on the policies of either candidate, click below.

Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney



